Congress Revives Legacy and Promises for Delhi Elections
As Delhi elections approach, Congress spotlights Sheila Dikshit's legacy and introduces welfare schemes. Sandeep Dikshit promotes development achievements while criticizing AAP's governance. The party launches welfare initiatives like Pyaari Didi Yojana for women and Jeevan Raksha Yojana health insurance, while deploying young workers for extensive door-to-door campaigning.
- Country:
- India
With the Delhi Assembly elections on the horizon, the Congress party is ramping up its campaign by spotlighting past achievements and unveiling new welfare schemes. According to party leaders, the focus will be on the 15-year tenure of Sheila Dikshit as chief minister, highlighting the development during that period.
Sandeep Dikshit, contesting from the New Delhi constituency, underscores the transformation of Delhi into a world-class city under Sheila Dikshit's governance. He also criticizes the Aam Aadmi Party's 'misgovernance' and attributes the city's current challenges to both AAP and the BJP, the latter due to its control over the MCD and DDA.
Former Delhi health minister Narendra Nath introduces schemes like the Pyaari Didi Yojana for women's financial aid and the Jeevan Raksha Yojana for health insurance, promised to be more reliable than Kejriwal's unmet pledges. The party mobilizes youth to campaign vigorously with expectations of ramping up presence ahead of the elections scheduled for February.
(With inputs from agencies.)
