Left Menu

Congress Revives Legacy and Promises for Delhi Elections

As Delhi elections approach, Congress spotlights Sheila Dikshit's legacy and introduces welfare schemes. Sandeep Dikshit promotes development achievements while criticizing AAP's governance. The party launches welfare initiatives like Pyaari Didi Yojana for women and Jeevan Raksha Yojana health insurance, while deploying young workers for extensive door-to-door campaigning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 16:33 IST
Congress Revives Legacy and Promises for Delhi Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With the Delhi Assembly elections on the horizon, the Congress party is ramping up its campaign by spotlighting past achievements and unveiling new welfare schemes. According to party leaders, the focus will be on the 15-year tenure of Sheila Dikshit as chief minister, highlighting the development during that period.

Sandeep Dikshit, contesting from the New Delhi constituency, underscores the transformation of Delhi into a world-class city under Sheila Dikshit's governance. He also criticizes the Aam Aadmi Party's 'misgovernance' and attributes the city's current challenges to both AAP and the BJP, the latter due to its control over the MCD and DDA.

Former Delhi health minister Narendra Nath introduces schemes like the Pyaari Didi Yojana for women's financial aid and the Jeevan Raksha Yojana for health insurance, promised to be more reliable than Kejriwal's unmet pledges. The party mobilizes youth to campaign vigorously with expectations of ramping up presence ahead of the elections scheduled for February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025