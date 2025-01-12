Left Menu

Romania's Electoral Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Voided Election

Thousands of Romanians protested in Bucharest after a presidential election was voided by the top court, citing unfair influence from social media campaigns linked to Russia. The pro-European government plans to re-run the election. President Klaus Iohannis remains until a successor is elected, amidst widespread public outcry.

Updated: 12-01-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:33 IST
Tens of thousands of Romanians took to the streets of Bucharest on Sunday, voicing their anger over the cancellation of the presidential election. The country's top court annulled the election, citing state documents indicating frontrunner Calin Georgescu benefited from a dubious social media campaign allegedly orchestrated by Russia.

The verdict polarized the populace, leading to demands for incumbent centrist President Klaus Iohannis's resignation and the resumption of the election. The court has mandated a full re-run of the election, with the government yet to confirm proposed dates of May 4 and May 18 for the fresh ballot.

The opposition hard-right Alliance for Uniting Romanians organized the protest, which drew an estimated 20,000 to 100,000 participants. The event highlighted widespread dissatisfaction with the current political climate, as demonstrators chanted for freedom and the reinstatement of their voting rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

