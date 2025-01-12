Romania's Electoral Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Voided Election

Tens of thousands of Romanians took to the streets of Bucharest on Sunday, voicing their anger over the cancellation of the presidential election. The country's top court annulled the election, citing state documents indicating frontrunner Calin Georgescu benefited from a dubious social media campaign allegedly orchestrated by Russia.

The verdict polarized the populace, leading to demands for incumbent centrist President Klaus Iohannis's resignation and the resumption of the election. The court has mandated a full re-run of the election, with the government yet to confirm proposed dates of May 4 and May 18 for the fresh ballot.

The opposition hard-right Alliance for Uniting Romanians organized the protest, which drew an estimated 20,000 to 100,000 participants. The event highlighted widespread dissatisfaction with the current political climate, as demonstrators chanted for freedom and the reinstatement of their voting rights.

