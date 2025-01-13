Trilateral Partnership: Bolstering Ties Amid Asian Maritime Tensions
Japan, the Philippines, and the U.S. have pledged to enhance their trilateral cooperation amidst growing tensions in Asia's waters. The leaders discussed economic, maritime, and technological collaboration, also addressing China’s conduct in the South China Sea, with a focus on sustained diplomatic and military engagements.
In a significant move, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States have committed to strengthening their trilateral cooperation in response to escalating tensions in Asia’s maritime regions. This decision was made following a virtual meeting among Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden.
The leaders' discussions highlighted a commitment to enhance economic, maritime, and technology cooperation, as well as to uphold international law and regional stability, particularly amid concerns about China’s actions in the South China Sea. Biden expressed optimism that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would carry on the partnership’s legacy.
The White House and Japan’s foreign ministry issued statements underscoring the leaders’ opposition to any unilateral forceful changes in the East and South China Seas. The Philippines, having ratified a military agreement with Japan and participated in joint exercises, remains central to the region's strategic diplomacy network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
