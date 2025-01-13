Left Menu

Atishi Holds Enthusiastic Roadshow Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls Nomination

Delhi Chief Minister candidate Atishi, backed by AAP, held a high-energy roadshow before filing her nomination for the Delhi Assembly elections. AAP's Manish Sisodia supported her, highlighting education as a critical issue. Atishi will compete against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba for the Kalkaji seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:58 IST
AAP candidate Atishi holds roadshow in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant display of political fervor, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Atishi conducted a lively roadshow on Monday, just ahead of submitting her nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Accompanying her was Manish Sisodia, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and a prominent AAP figure.

Atishi, engaging with news agency ANI, attributed the evident enthusiasm to the significant contributions of the AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal. She emphasized, 'The visible excitement today stems from the impactful initiatives led by the Aam Aadmi Party. While others may resort to criticism, we ask for votes based on our accomplishments.'

In the electoral race for the Kalkaji seat, Atishi faces competition from BJP contestant Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba. Sisodia extended his heartfelt support, likening Atishi to a sister and reminiscing past challenges. Highlighting education as a pivotal issue, Sisodia revealed his fundraising success, advocating for similar support for Atishi's campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

