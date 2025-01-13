EU Transparency under Scrutiny after Von der Leyen's Health Scare

The European Commission has been criticized for its lack of transparency after concealing the hospitalization of Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive branch, who was suffering from severe pneumonia.

Von der Leyen, aged 66, had her appointments canceled for two weeks, although she continued important phone communications during her illness. Questions arose about the lack of detailed information concerning her health status.

She is now recovering well, according to commission spokesperson Paula Pinho, and is expected to resume her duties shortly, including attending the European Parliament session in Strasbourg and the World Economic Forum in Davos.

(With inputs from agencies.)