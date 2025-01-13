Left Menu

EU Transparency under Scrutiny after Von der Leyen's Health Scare

The European Commission faces criticism over transparency after withholding hospitalization details of its president, Ursula von der Leyen, who was dealing with severe pneumonia. Despite canceled appointments, she maintained critical communications and is now recovering. The incident highlights concerns about transparency within the EU's executive branch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission has been criticized for its lack of transparency after concealing the hospitalization of Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive branch, who was suffering from severe pneumonia.

Von der Leyen, aged 66, had her appointments canceled for two weeks, although she continued important phone communications during her illness. Questions arose about the lack of detailed information concerning her health status.

She is now recovering well, according to commission spokesperson Paula Pinho, and is expected to resume her duties shortly, including attending the European Parliament session in Strasbourg and the World Economic Forum in Davos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

