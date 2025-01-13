Left Menu

ECB Launches Presence on Bluesky Amid Musk's Political Maneuvering

The European Central Bank has joined the Bluesky micro-blogging platform, a growing alternative to Elon Musk's X. This move aligns with the ECB's goal to diversify its social media presence. Meanwhile, Musk uses his platform to push political agendas, drawing criticism and scrutiny from international bodies like the European Commission.

Updated: 13-01-2025 20:07 IST
The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced its presence on Bluesky, a budding micro-blogging platform, as Elon Musk's X platform, formerly Twitter, increasingly draws political attention.

This strategic decision is part of the ECB's broader initiative to expand its social media reach, complementing its existing usage of various platforms. Bluesky is among several networks challenging X's dominance following Musk's controversial acquisition and subsequent political maneuvers.

Under President Christina Lagarde, the ECB aims to emphasize gender equality and climate change, contrasting Musk's outspoken opposition to diversity policies and environmental stances. Despite Bluesky's smaller user base, its recent growth points to a potential shift in the landscape of social media influence.

