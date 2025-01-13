Silent Voices: Israeli Soldiers' Conscience vs Conflict

Yotam Vilk, an officer in Israel's armoured corps, is haunted by the shooting of an unarmed Palestinian teenager in Gaza. He describes it as part of a broader failure to recognize the humanity of Palestinian people.

Vilk and a small but increasing number of Israeli soldiers have begun refusing to serve, citing ethical lines they believe the conflict crosses. They are speaking out, protesting against a 15-month conflict and its human toll.

International scrutiny grows, with rights groups suggesting possible war crimes. The refusals come during ceasefire negotiations and highlight deepening divisions over the war's conduct and Israel's military policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)