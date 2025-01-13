Left Menu

Silent Voices: Israeli Soldiers' Conscience vs Conflict

Yotam Vilk, an Israeli soldier, and others, confront their roles in the conflict in Gaza, debating the ethics of orders given during wartime. A growing movement of soldiers refuse to serve, questioning the military's actions and the human cost. The protests evoke mixed reactions amidst international scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:10 IST
Yotam Vilk, an officer in Israel's armoured corps, is haunted by the shooting of an unarmed Palestinian teenager in Gaza. He describes it as part of a broader failure to recognize the humanity of Palestinian people.

Vilk and a small but increasing number of Israeli soldiers have begun refusing to serve, citing ethical lines they believe the conflict crosses. They are speaking out, protesting against a 15-month conflict and its human toll.

International scrutiny grows, with rights groups suggesting possible war crimes. The refusals come during ceasefire negotiations and highlight deepening divisions over the war's conduct and Israel's military policies.

