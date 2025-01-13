Left Menu

Greenland: America's Next Frontier?

Republican U.S. House members introduce a bill to authorize talks with Denmark for purchasing Greenland. Led by Andy Ogles, the "Make Greenland Great Again Act" could allow President Trump to negotiate Greenland's acquisition. Greenland, controlled by Denmark, has been seeking more independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President-elect Donald Trump's Republican allies in the U.S. House of Representatives are drafting a bill aiming to initiate discussions with Denmark over acquiring Greenland. The proposed legislation, dubbed the "Make Greenland Great Again Act," is spearheaded by Representatives Andy Ogles and Diana Harshbarger, garnering ten co-sponsors as of Monday.

The bill empowers the president to start negotiations with Denmark on January 20, 2025, upon Trump's inauguration. It allows the president to utilize military or economic means, if necessary, to incorporate Greenland into the United States, according to a circulated draft.

Greenland, a semi-sovereign territory under the Danish realm, has a complex constitutional status. Prime Minister Mute Egede advocates for independence, asserting that the island's future should be determined by Greenlanders themselves, not external influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

