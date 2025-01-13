Greenland: America's Next Frontier?

President-elect Donald Trump's Republican allies in the U.S. House of Representatives are drafting a bill aiming to initiate discussions with Denmark over acquiring Greenland. The proposed legislation, dubbed the "Make Greenland Great Again Act," is spearheaded by Representatives Andy Ogles and Diana Harshbarger, garnering ten co-sponsors as of Monday.

The bill empowers the president to start negotiations with Denmark on January 20, 2025, upon Trump's inauguration. It allows the president to utilize military or economic means, if necessary, to incorporate Greenland into the United States, according to a circulated draft.

Greenland, a semi-sovereign territory under the Danish realm, has a complex constitutional status. Prime Minister Mute Egede advocates for independence, asserting that the island's future should be determined by Greenlanders themselves, not external influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)