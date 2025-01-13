Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, RSS, and AAP in Fierce Delhi Election Speech

Rahul Gandhi criticized BJP, RSS, and AAP ahead of Delhi elections, accusing BJP of undermining the Constitution. Promising a caste census if Congress wins, he condemned growing billionaire influence. Gandhi questioned Modi and Kejriwal on inflation and representation, pledging higher reservations and equality for Dalits, tribals, and minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:14 IST
Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, RSS, and AAP in Fierce Delhi Election Speech
Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fiery speech ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of dismantling the country's Constitution. Gandhi claimed the Congress's 4000-km journey was to safeguard constitutional integrity and pledged a caste census under a Congress government.

Highlighting an India of 'no hatred', Gandhi voiced opposition to billionaires' dominance, particularly targeting figures like Ambani and Adani. He criticized BJP and RSS for daily assaults on Dr. Ambedkar's Constitution and questioned AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Modi on their efforts to curb inflation and aid the poor.

Gandhi spotlighted the lack of representation for backward classes, Dalits, and minorities in major institutions, stating that despite forming a significant population, their participation remains minimal. He vowed to increase reservation beyond 50% and ensure a caste census is passed when Congress assumes power, with the Delhi elections poised for February 5 voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

