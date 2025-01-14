Lawmakers Push to Delay TikTok Sale Deadline Amid Potential Ban

Two Democratic lawmakers are intensifying their call for Congress and President Joe Biden to extend a critical deadline requiring China-based ByteDance to sell the U.S. assets of TikTok. The deadline, currently set for January 19, looms large as ByteDance faces a potential U.S. ban on the popular app.

The Supreme Court recently heard arguments from ByteDance's legal representative, Noel Francisco, who emphasized the impracticality of meeting the sale deadline, potentially leading to the app's shutdown and the departure of 170 million U.S. users. The Biden administration could extend the deadline by 90 days, but it remains uncertain whether ByteDance can achieve the required divestiture progress.

Senator Edward Markey announced his intention to introduce legislation to extend the deadline by an additional 270 days, citing the influential role TikTok plays in social and economic contexts for Americans. Representative Ro Khanna also called for the President to halt the ban, highlighting the significant implications for American free speech and livelihoods if TikTok is banned. Meanwhile, the White House has yet to respond.

