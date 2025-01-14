Left Menu

Uganda's Political Climate Heats Up as Besigye Faces Treachery Trial

Kizza Besigye, a notable opposition leader in Uganda, is set to face a military trial on treachery charges, escalating tensions ahead of the 2026 elections. Amnesty International has called for his release amid concerns over misuse of military courts. This trial is closely observed amidst political uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:57 IST
Besigye
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Kizza Besigye, a key opposition figure in Uganda, will stand trial on treachery charges, a military court decided on Tuesday, adding to the legal challenges he faces as the 2026 presidential elections approach.

The treachery charge, which could result in the death penalty if he is convicted, is the latest twist in Besigye's tumultuous political journey. He disappeared in Nairobi on November 16, only to reappear days later in Kampala alongside his assistant, Obeid Lutale, facing charges of illegal firearm possession and alleged solicitation of military support overseas.

Besigye's trial, scrutinized by Ugandans concerned about the country's political future, is seen by Human Rights Watch as another example of authorities using military courts against opposition figures. Museveni, a long-standing president since 1986, is anticipated to run for re-election amidst speculation about potential successors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

