Uganda's Political Climate Heats Up as Besigye Faces Treachery Trial

Kizza Besigye, a key opposition figure in Uganda, will stand trial on treachery charges, a military court decided on Tuesday, adding to the legal challenges he faces as the 2026 presidential elections approach.

The treachery charge, which could result in the death penalty if he is convicted, is the latest twist in Besigye's tumultuous political journey. He disappeared in Nairobi on November 16, only to reappear days later in Kampala alongside his assistant, Obeid Lutale, facing charges of illegal firearm possession and alleged solicitation of military support overseas.

Besigye's trial, scrutinized by Ugandans concerned about the country's political future, is seen by Human Rights Watch as another example of authorities using military courts against opposition figures. Museveni, a long-standing president since 1986, is anticipated to run for re-election amidst speculation about potential successors.

(With inputs from agencies.)