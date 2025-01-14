Rahul Gandhi's Sharp Critique: Delhi's Parisian Shine Questioned
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting poor conditions in Rithala, Delhi. Sharing a video of a polluted 'nullah', he questioned Kejriwal's claims of transforming Delhi into a city like Paris. Gandhi also launched a campaign in Seelampur, targeting Kejriwal and promising a caste survey.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jab at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting Rithala's poor condition by sharing a video of a dirty 'nullah' amid ongoing Delhi Assembly polls campaigning.
During his visit to Rithala, Gandhi celebrated Makar Sankranti with locals, condemning the pollution and lack of infrastructure. He criticized Kejriwal's vision of a 'shining' Delhi akin to Paris.
Gandhi accused Kejriwal of replicating Modi's strategies of propaganda and empty promises. Promising a caste survey if elected, Gandhi emphasized Congress's commitment to minority groups.
