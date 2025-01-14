Amit Shah Unveils Gujarat's Largest Police Infrastructure Project

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, alongside Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, inaugurated the foundation of Gujarat's largest and most advanced police infrastructure project during Makar Sankranti. The project, including the new Ghatlodiya Police Station, was highlighted in a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

The Ghatlodiya Police Station will be constructed by the Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation Limited, complete with 18 residential blocks. Each offering 13 floors, these blocks will house 920 police families, part of the state's biggest and most modern police line intended to support Ahmedabad's law enforcement workforce.

This initiative reaffirms the government's dedication to enhancing the welfare of committed police personnel who strive to maintain Gujarat's security and tranquility. The housing features 2-BHK apartments with basic amenities, including a kitchen, bathrooms, and a furnished living space, alongside advanced facilities such as basement parking, elevators, gardens, water harvesting systems, solar rooftops, and an electricity backup.

Further, the project includes 10 premises shops providing essential services, from groceries to personal care, and plans for a CPC canteen for police families. A distinctive aspect of the police line is its integrated police station, occupying two floors of one block.

This state-of-the-art project represents a significant step forward under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, aimed at improving police personnel's living conditions. The event was attended by top officials, including Additional Chief Secretaries and Ahmedabad City Police leaders. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)