Left Menu

BJP Demands AAP's Clarification on School Bomb Threat Links

The BJP pressed AAP's Arvind Kejriwal to clarify any links to actions involving bomb threats to several Delhi schools. Allegations suggest involvement of a student connected to an NGO supporting AAP. AAP accuses BJP of fabricating stories ahead of elections, while police pursue sensitive findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:04 IST
BJP Demands AAP's Clarification on School Bomb Threat Links
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing political skirmish between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi escalated as BJP demanded AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal clarify any connections his party might have to recent bomb threat hoaxes involving more than 400 city schools. Delhi Police had claimed these threats were made by a school student linked to an NGO allegedly supportive of a political party, though they have withheld the party's name.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, citing alleged NGO affiliations with anti-national activities, accused AAP of having deep ties to such groups. He stated that the situation was not manufactured, citing past instances where AAP displayed ideological similarities.

In retaliation, AAP's Sanjay Singh dismissed Trivedi's accusations as baseless, questioning the timing of BJP's claims, which arise just days before Delhi's assembly elections. The debate unfolds as the investigation proceeds with no formal police evidence presented thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025