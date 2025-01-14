BJP Demands AAP's Clarification on School Bomb Threat Links

The ongoing political skirmish between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi escalated as BJP demanded AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal clarify any connections his party might have to recent bomb threat hoaxes involving more than 400 city schools. Delhi Police had claimed these threats were made by a school student linked to an NGO allegedly supportive of a political party, though they have withheld the party's name.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, citing alleged NGO affiliations with anti-national activities, accused AAP of having deep ties to such groups. He stated that the situation was not manufactured, citing past instances where AAP displayed ideological similarities.

In retaliation, AAP's Sanjay Singh dismissed Trivedi's accusations as baseless, questioning the timing of BJP's claims, which arise just days before Delhi's assembly elections. The debate unfolds as the investigation proceeds with no formal police evidence presented thus far.

