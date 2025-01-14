Bomb Scare Politics: Hoax Threats Rock Delhi Schools Amid Election Tensions

The capital is caught in a whirlwind of political drama following a series of hoax bomb threats targeting over 400 schools. This development has sparked a fiery exchange between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) just days before the Delhi Assembly elections.

Delhi Police has identified a Class-12 student as the sender of the threats, who allegedly has parental links to an NGO with ties to a political party. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi questioned these connections and their implications on national security, while the AAP rebuts the allegations as pre-election politicking.

The AAP accuses the BJP of stirring baseless controversies to gain an electoral edge, while pointing to unresolved safety concerns across the city. The police are scrutinizing the NGO for its alleged role in fomenting public unrest, highlighting the investigation's challenges due to the use of a virtual private network (VPN).

