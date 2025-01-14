Left Menu

Shahdara's Corona Warrior: Jitender Shunty Steps Forward in PPE

Jitender Singh Shunty, AAP's candidate for Shahdara, filed his nomination in a PPE kit, symbolizing his frontline work during COVID-19. Shunty, awarded the Padma Shri, is recognized for his commitment to community welfare, pledging to improve healthcare, education, and infrastructure in Shahdara if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:57 IST
Jitender Singh Shunty
  • Country:
  • India

In a unique display of his commitment to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Jitender Singh Shunty, the Aam Aadmi Party's candidate for Shahdara, filed his election nomination in a PPE kit this Tuesday.

Shunty is well-known for his extensive relief work during the pandemic, having managed over 70,000 cremations, which earned him accolades such as 'ambulance man' and 'corona warrior.' His dedication earned him a Padma Shri award.

Addressing voters, Shunty promised real improvements in Shahdara, focusing on pressing issues like healthcare, education, and infrastructure. A supportive rally included Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who endorsed Shunty's candidacy, praising his strong rapport with the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

