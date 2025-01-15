Biden Administration Poised to Lift Cuba's Terrorism Designation

The Biden administration is anticipated to revoke Cuba's status as a state sponsor of terrorism, according to US officials. This decision, which has not yet been publicly announced, is set amidst concerns of policy reversal when President-elect Donald Trump assumes office next week.

Officials from the National Security Council have declined to comment, maintaining reticence as the diplomatic landscape shifts. The potential reversal underscores the tenuous future of US-Cuba relations.

Marco Rubio, a staunch opponent of Cuba's government whose family left the island pre-Castro era, is expected to address his stance during his Senate confirmation hearing for Secretary of State. Rubio is likely to reinforce his support for existing sanctions against Cuba.

