Tensions Rise as French Socialists Threaten No-Confidence Vote

The French Socialist Party intensified political tensions on Tuesday by threatening to support a no-confidence vote against Francois Bayrou's minority government. This move comes amid Bayrou's ongoing efforts to gain Socialist backing.

Previously, the Socialists aligned with far-right lawmakers last December to oppose budget proposals, ultimately contributing to the fall of Michel Barnier's government. Their current condition for support focuses on concessions regarding the controversial 2023 pension reform.

Despite a recent overture by Bayrou to revisit pension reform, Socialist leader Faure expressed dissatisfaction, stating on TF1 evening news that their backing of a no-confidence vote remains unless the government meets their demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)