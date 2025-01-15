Yoon Suk Yeol's Tumultuous Presidency: From Prosecutor to Impeachment

In an unprecedented turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested, becoming the first serving head of state in the country to face such legal action. The arrest marks a significant point in his troubled presidency plagued by scandals and legal issues.

Yoon's rise to the presidency was fueled by his notable career as a prosecutor, but his time in office has been troubled by controversies, internal party strife, and significant political and legal challenges. His attempt to impose martial law, a bold but politically costly move, ultimately led to his impeachment, facing accusations of insurrection.

Despite his efforts to rally support against what he claims to be illegal actions by authorities, Yoon's political fate hangs in the balance as the Constitutional Court deliberates his case. His foreign policy achievements contrast sharply with domestic troubles, overshadowing his initial success.

(With inputs from agencies.)