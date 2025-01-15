Left Menu

Congress Amplifies Corruption Allegations Against AAP's Kejriwal

Congress leaders intensify their allegations against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, linking him to a major corruption scandal. They urge him to retract his nomination, as legal proceedings advance. AAP counters these accusations, suggesting politically motivated false claims, while Kejriwal and Sisodia remain free on bail amid ongoing investigations.

Updated: 15-01-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:23 IST
Congress leader Alka Lamba . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an ongoing political showdown, Congress leader Alka Lamba on Wednesday intensified her critique against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of being deeply embroiled in corruption. Lamba, who is contesting against incumbent Chief Minister Atishi in Kalkaji, demands Kejriwal withdraw his nomination if he values integrity.

This development follows the Union Ministry of Home Affairs granting the Enforcement Directorate the authority to prosecute former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for alleged participation in a liquor scam. Lamba stated, '...Arvind Kejriwal is submerged in corruption. He should apologize. If he has ethics, he should not file his nomination.'

The allegations were further ignited by senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who accused the AAP of executing a similar scam in Punjab. Bajwa remarked, 'The permission came late. They should also examine the AAP's liquor scam in Punjab, which exceeds Delhi's in scale. It's the correct action, and similar measures should be applied in Punjab.'

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa remarked on Kejriwal's legal troubles, suggesting multiple cases and previous jail time contradict his claims of honesty. AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar responded, defending Kejriwal against these accusations, calling them politically charged and baseless.

She stated, 'After two years, they granted prosecution sanction as elections approach, showing a pattern of filing false cases to discredit AAP leaders. However, the public now sees through these actions.' The sanction order concerning the alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy, received this month, adds a new dimension to the saga, with the Supreme Court granting regular bail to Kejriwal and Sisodia amidst these ongoing cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

