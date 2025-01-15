Karnataka's Caste Census: A Political Hot Potato

As the Karnataka government considers unveiling the 'caste census' report, Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasized the importance of public transparency regarding its contents. This socio-economic and education survey, conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, has been fraught with internal opposition and political tension.

The debate centers around a report completed in 2018 under the Congress administration, based on data collected by a substantial team led by deputy commissioners. Current discussion is spurred by conflicting views from influential communities and political leaders, including some who initially supported the commission.

Despite challenges, the government is urged to disclose the report, priced at Rs 160 crore, amid calls from Dalits and OBCs for openness. Meanwhile, findings allegedly contradicting traditional caste perceptions add to the report's contentious nature and potential political implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)