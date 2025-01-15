Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Bold Accusation: Battle Against BJP, RSS, and the State

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks about battling BJP, RSS, and the Indian state have sparked controversy. The BJP accused him of following George Soros' playbook, particularly after claims regarding the Election Commission's lack of transparency over voters' list in Maharashtra elections, raising concerns about the electoral process.

A political storm erupted as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared a fight not just against the BJP and RSS, but the Indian state itself, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP. Gandhi made these remarks while addressing Congress leaders at the party's new headquarters in Delhi.

The BJP swiftly responded, with the party's IT department head Amit Malviya suggesting that Gandhi's comments mirrored tactics attributed to global financier George Soros. This comes amid Gandhi's accusations regarding irregularities in the Maharashtra elections, where he questioned the transparency of the Election Commission.

Gandhi raised concerns over a sudden spike in voters between elections and urged the Election Commission to disclose a complete voters' list for transparency. He emphasized the duty of the Election Commission to maintain transparency, highlighting his party's dissatisfaction with the current electoral system.

