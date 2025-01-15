Ireland's Coalition Government Secures Majority Amid Political Challenges

In a significant political development, Ireland's long-standing center-right parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, have struck an agreement with independent lawmakers, ensuring a comfortable majority for the new coalition government. This move follows the November 29 election, where the parties fell one seat short of the 87 needed to govern.

Fianna Fail negotiator James Lawless confirmed the alliance, stating that the inclusion of nine independents lifts the coalition's numbers to 95. A draft program for the new administration is set for distribution, cementing this robust majority.

Amidst looming global economic concerns, notably those emerging from the impending U.S. administration's policies, key figures such as Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin and outgoing premier Simon Harris of Fine Gael are expected to take leadership roles. The coalition aims to cement its position before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

