Historic Appointment: General Vijay Kumar Singh Becomes Mizoram's 25th Governor

General Vijay Kumar Singh, former army chief and prominent BJP leader, is set to take the oath as Mizoram's 25th governor. His appointment follows a strong military and political career. The ceremony, initially scheduled for January 9, has been rescheduled to January 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former army chief General Vijay Kumar Singh is poised to add yet another milestone to his illustrious career as he takes the oath of office as Mizoram's 25th governor on Thursday. The event is scheduled to be held at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will be attended by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, other cabinet ministers, Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, Deputy Speaker Lalfamkima, and MPs. The oath will be administered by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi.

Singh, who had initially been slated to assume the governorship on January 9, was forced to postpone the ceremony due to familial health issues. Traveling from Kamakhya temple in Assam's Guwahati, Singh has sought divine support to serve Mizoram with dedication. His appointment by President Droupadi Murmu marks a new chapter in a career that has spanned military and political arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

