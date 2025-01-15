South Korean President Detained Amid Controversy

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been detained at a facility near Seoul following extensive questioning by law enforcement officials. The inquiry revolved around his recent controversial imposition of martial law.

Yoon was subjected to approximately 10 hours of interrogation conducted by the country's anti-corruption agency, indicating the seriousness of the allegations against him.

The detention from his presidential residence earlier in the day marks a significant moment in South Korea's political landscape, as authorities delve into the President's controversial decisions and their ramifications.

