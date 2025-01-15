Uttarakhand CM Champions BJP's Development Agenda in Public Address

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitment to development and governance during a public rally on Wednesday. Speaking in support of BJP candidates Bina Joshi and Vinita Bisht in Muni Ki Reti Municipal Council and Tapovan Nagar Panchayat, Dhami lauded the area's cultural importance and reiterated the party's developmental goals under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The Chief Minister highlighted Uttarakhand's pioneering move to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asserting that its benefits would extend nationwide, fostering equality and justice. Dhami criticized the Congress for what he described as its vote bank politics, accusing it of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma and denying the existence of Lord Ram.

In his address, Dhami urged the public not to fall prey to Congress's unfulfilled promises, urging them instead to trust the BJP as the guarantor of development and effective governance. He appealed to voters to support BJP candidates, ensuring the continuation and completion of developmental initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)