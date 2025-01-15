Tension Escalates in West Bengal: Murder Arrest in Malda Shakes TMC

In a significant development, authorities in West Bengal's Kaliachak arrested a man on Wednesday for his alleged role in the murder of a Trinamool Congress worker and the injury of two others in Malda district.

Officials identified the detained individual as a close associate of the key suspect, Zakir Sheikh. The arrest followed after the man's responses during interrogation appeared suspicious. A local court has granted police 10 days of remand to further probe his involvement.

This incident occurs shortly after the killing of TMC councillor Dulal Sarkar in the same district, indicating heightened political tensions. Other party workers, attending a road inauguration ceremony, were also attacked, resulting in the death of TMC worker Ataul Haque and critical injuries to others.

