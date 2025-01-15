Tension Escalates in West Bengal: Murder Arrest in Malda Shakes TMC
A person was arrested in West Bengal's Kaliachak for allegedly killing a TMC worker and injuring two others in Malda district. The arrest is linked to Zakir Sheikh, the prime suspect. The accused, after interrogations, was remanded for 10 days as police investigate potential roles.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, authorities in West Bengal's Kaliachak arrested a man on Wednesday for his alleged role in the murder of a Trinamool Congress worker and the injury of two others in Malda district.
Officials identified the detained individual as a close associate of the key suspect, Zakir Sheikh. The arrest followed after the man's responses during interrogation appeared suspicious. A local court has granted police 10 days of remand to further probe his involvement.
This incident occurs shortly after the killing of TMC councillor Dulal Sarkar in the same district, indicating heightened political tensions. Other party workers, attending a road inauguration ceremony, were also attacked, resulting in the death of TMC worker Ataul Haque and critical injuries to others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
State of Emergency as Violence Escalates in Trinidad & Tobago
Dire Report Exposes Violence Against Women in Balochistan
Aurat Foundation Urges Urgent Reforms Amid Rising Violence Against Women in Balochistan
Escalating Violence: Police Targeted in Northwest Pakistan
Curfew Imposed After Jalgaon Violence