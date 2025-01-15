ED Greenlighted to Prosecute Kejriwal and Sisodia in Liquor Scam

The Central government has officially given the green light for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in an alleged liquor scam case. This development follows the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' sanction against the two under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari took a stern stance, stating, 'They have sinned and will face punishment.' Tiwari emphasized the abundance of evidence against the leaders, suggesting that even the Supreme Court found them unfit for office, referencing Sisodia's lengthy jail term.

The accusations, tied to the scrapped Delhi liquor policy of 2021–22, gain significance as both Kejriwal and Sisodia are out on bail. A special PMLA court in Delhi had delayed charging Kejriwal, pending trial court recognizance, a barrier now lifted by the latest sanction. (ANI)

