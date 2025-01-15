Left Menu

ED Greenlighted to Prosecute Kejriwal and Sisodia in Liquor Scam

The Indian government has authorized the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, linked to alleged corruption in a liquor scam. This decision follows their bail release, amid accusations from BJP leaders that they are culpable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:38 IST
ED Greenlighted to Prosecute Kejriwal and Sisodia in Liquor Scam
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government has officially given the green light for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in an alleged liquor scam case. This development follows the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' sanction against the two under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari took a stern stance, stating, 'They have sinned and will face punishment.' Tiwari emphasized the abundance of evidence against the leaders, suggesting that even the Supreme Court found them unfit for office, referencing Sisodia's lengthy jail term.

The accusations, tied to the scrapped Delhi liquor policy of 2021–22, gain significance as both Kejriwal and Sisodia are out on bail. A special PMLA court in Delhi had delayed charging Kejriwal, pending trial court recognizance, a barrier now lifted by the latest sanction. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025