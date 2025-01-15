Syria Pledges to Prevent Border Threats to Turkey

Left Menu

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani declared on Wednesday that the nation's newly-formed administration is committed to ensuring that Syrian territory does not become a source of threats to Turkey.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference held with Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

This move signifies a pledge towards stability and cooperative security measures between Syria and Turkey.

