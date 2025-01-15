Syria Pledges to Prevent Border Threats to Turkey
Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani assured during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan that Syria will not permit its land to threaten Turkey's security. The commitment reflects the new Syrian administration's intent to maintain stability between the neighboring countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:47 IST
Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani declared on Wednesday that the nation's newly-formed administration is committed to ensuring that Syrian territory does not become a source of threats to Turkey.
The announcement was made during a joint press conference held with Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, in the Turkish capital, Ankara.
This move signifies a pledge towards stability and cooperative security measures between Syria and Turkey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
