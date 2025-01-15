Greenland's Independence: A Decision for Greenland Itself

In a recent phone call, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen informed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that the decision regarding Greenland's independence solely rests with the territory itself. This statement came in light of Trump's remarks on the U.S.'s interest in controlling Greenland.

Trump, who is set to assume office on January 20, described U.S. control over Greenland as an 'absolute necessity' and did not exclude potential military or economic consequences, such as tariffs, against Denmark to achieve this aim. Frederiksen reiterated Greenland's autonomy, referring to Greenlandic Parliamentary Chairman Mute B. Egede's assertion that Greenland is not for sale.

The Prime Minister also addressed the significance of bolstering Arctic security, indicating Denmark's readiness to assume greater responsibility in the region as part of wider cooperative efforts.

