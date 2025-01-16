Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Gaza

Negotiators have reached a complex phased deal to end the Gaza war, outlining a six-week ceasefire with Israeli withdrawal and hostage exchange. Key players include the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt. The historic accord aims to halt 15 months of devastating conflict, bringing hope to the afflicted region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 01:06 IST
Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Gaza

In a significant breakthrough, negotiators have secured a phased agreement to end the war in Gaza, as announced by the U.S. and Qatar. The conflict has raged for 15 months, claiming the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians and exacerbating tensions in the Middle East.

The intricate deal lays out a six-week initial ceasefire, with plans for a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and reciprocal prisoner exchanges. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani declared the ceasefire will commence on Sunday, expressing a commitment to work with involved parties for a smooth implementation of the accord.

This pivotal agreement is expected to relieve humanitarian crises in Gaza, where acute shortages of food, water, and fuel have plagued civilians. Amidst celebrations in Gaza and Tel Aviv, the success of this agreement is closely bound to the adept handling of ongoing negotiations among involved nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025