U.S. State Department's Probe into Gaza War Amid Transition
The incoming Trump administration will inherit the task of investigating potential civilian harm during the Gaza War by the Israeli military, which used U.S.-furnished weapons. Despite identified incidents and criticism from human rights groups, Washington has continued its support for Israel, facing accusations of genocide and war crimes.
The responsibility of examining potential violations in the Gaza War falls to the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, the State Department announced Wednesday.
While current officials have identified numerous possible civilian harm cases involving U.S.-provided weaponry, they have not pursued further actions, stirring criticism from human rights groups due to the high civilian death toll.
Negotiations have resulted in a phased ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants. However, this follows one of the deadliest escalations in the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, further complicating U.S.-Israel relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
