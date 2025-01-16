U.S. State Department's Probe into Gaza War Amid Transition

The responsibility of examining potential violations in the Gaza War falls to the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, the State Department announced Wednesday.

While current officials have identified numerous possible civilian harm cases involving U.S.-provided weaponry, they have not pursued further actions, stirring criticism from human rights groups due to the high civilian death toll.

Negotiations have resulted in a phased ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants. However, this follows one of the deadliest escalations in the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, further complicating U.S.-Israel relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)