Battle for Credit: Biden and Trump on Gaza Ceasefire Breakthrough

In an unexpected twist, both U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are laying claim to the credit for a significant ceasefire deal concerning Gaza. Although negotiations stretched over several months, the final agreement was facilitated by Trump's Middle East envoy, highlighting a rare bipartisan effort.

President Biden expressed that the ceasefire framework closely resembled his earlier proposal from May, emphasizing collaboration. Meanwhile, Trump attributed the success to the credibility of his election victory, marking a pivot towards peace initiatives.

This ceasefire may hold broader implications, potentially advancing toward the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. The ongoing violent conflict between Israel and Palestine remains unresolved, with significant human and geopolitical consequences.

