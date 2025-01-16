Left Menu

Battle for Credit: Biden and Trump on Gaza Ceasefire Breakthrough

U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump both claim credit for a Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal. Despite months of negotiation, Trump's envoy was crucial for the breakthrough. The ceasefire may pave the way for an independent Palestinian state amid ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 07:30 IST
Battle for Credit: Biden and Trump on Gaza Ceasefire Breakthrough
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected twist, both U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are laying claim to the credit for a significant ceasefire deal concerning Gaza. Although negotiations stretched over several months, the final agreement was facilitated by Trump's Middle East envoy, highlighting a rare bipartisan effort.

President Biden expressed that the ceasefire framework closely resembled his earlier proposal from May, emphasizing collaboration. Meanwhile, Trump attributed the success to the credibility of his election victory, marking a pivot towards peace initiatives.

This ceasefire may hold broader implications, potentially advancing toward the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. The ongoing violent conflict between Israel and Palestine remains unresolved, with significant human and geopolitical consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025