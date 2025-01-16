Battle for Credit: Biden and Trump on Gaza Ceasefire Breakthrough
U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump both claim credit for a Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal. Despite months of negotiation, Trump's envoy was crucial for the breakthrough. The ceasefire may pave the way for an independent Palestinian state amid ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict tensions.
In an unexpected twist, both U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are laying claim to the credit for a significant ceasefire deal concerning Gaza. Although negotiations stretched over several months, the final agreement was facilitated by Trump's Middle East envoy, highlighting a rare bipartisan effort.
President Biden expressed that the ceasefire framework closely resembled his earlier proposal from May, emphasizing collaboration. Meanwhile, Trump attributed the success to the credibility of his election victory, marking a pivot towards peace initiatives.
This ceasefire may hold broader implications, potentially advancing toward the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. The ongoing violent conflict between Israel and Palestine remains unresolved, with significant human and geopolitical consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- Biden
- Trump
- Israel
- Palestine
- Middle East
- negotiations
- diplomacy
- conflict
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify Conflict in Gaza
Israel Boosts Animal Welfare with $1.23 Million in Grants
Alarming Surge in Road Fatalities: Israel Records 21% Increase in 2024
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Target Jabalia and Hezbollah
Conflict Intensifies: Israeli Strikes in Gaza and a Nation on the Move