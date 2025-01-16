Ceasefire Commitment: Hamas Stands Firm

In a reaffirmation of peace efforts, Palestinian group Hamas has pledged adherence to the ceasefire agreement revealed by mediators this Wednesday, according to senior official Izzat el-Reshiq's statement on Thursday.

Despite these assurances, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Hamas of retracting from some stipulations of the ceasefire deal. This accusation has sparked tensions as both parties navigate the fragile truce, highlighting the ongoing challenges in achieving lasting peace.

Hamas' commitment to the agreement underscores the complex dynamics in play, as international mediators strive to maintain the delicate balance required to uphold the ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)