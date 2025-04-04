New Agreement to Digitally Transform SA Government Services: A Landmark Deal

In a groundbreaking move set to revolutionize South Africa's government services, four key institutions have come together to digitally transform the way essential services are delivered to the public. On Thursday, the Department of Home Affairs, Border Management Authority (BMA), Government Printing Works (GPW), and South African Revenue Service (SARS) concluded an agreement that promises to modernize and streamline government operations.

This strategic partnership aims to leverage the world-class technology capabilities of SARS to drive the digital transformation of civics, immigration, and related government services. The agreement marks a significant step forward in enhancing public service delivery, improving efficiency, reducing fraud, and creating a more secure and accessible environment for citizens and visitors alike.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, this agreement will fundamentally change the way government entities work together and interact with the public. The goal is to create a more cohesive and integrated government service ecosystem, with each institution contributing its unique strengths and technological resources.

The first phase of this agreement will bring several exciting innovations, which will directly benefit the public. These innovations include:

Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) System: A new, world-class electronic travel authorization system will be launched to digitalize and automate the immigration process. The ETA system will streamline entry requirements for travelers, reducing inefficiencies and minimizing opportunities for fraud. Integration of Home Affairs Services with Banking Platforms: In an effort to improve access to essential documents like Smart IDs and passports, Home Affairs will integrate its services with various banking platforms. This integration will make it possible for citizens to access these services at hundreds of bank branches across the country, as well as through their mobile banking apps. Secure Courier Delivery of Documents: To make it easier for citizens to receive their documents, a new option will be available to have documents securely delivered by courier. This will eliminate the need to personally collect documents from Home Affairs offices, making the process more convenient and efficient. Upgraded Movement Control System (MCS): The Movement Control System at all ports of entry will be upgraded to enhance the monitoring and management of cross-border movement. This upgrade will help ensure that immigration controls are more effective and streamlined, contributing to national security and efficient border management. Introduction of Smart IDs for Naturalised Citizens and Permanent Residents: As part of the broader goal to enhance digital identity solutions, South Africa will introduce Smart IDs for naturalized citizens and permanent residents. This initiative will modernize the process of issuing identity documents and improve the security of personal information.

These initiatives represent the most immediate priorities for the next twelve months, with further reforms expected to follow throughout the term of the seventh administration. The government aims to create a more efficient and accessible Home Affairs system, where services are delivered seamlessly and securely.

The Department of Home Affairs emphasized that the rollout of these improvements is already underway. The public will be notified about the activation of these services on an ongoing basis. As part of this transformation, South Africa's vision for "Home Affairs @ home" will see government services become more localized and accessible to citizens, regardless of where they live.

In a statement following the signing of the agreement, Home Affairs Minister Dr. Leon Schreiber expressed his enthusiasm about the milestone reached with this historic partnership. “It is difficult to overstate the significance of what we have jointly achieved with the adoption of this agreement,” he said. “SARS is a world-class institution that must never be taken for granted, and I want to thank the Commissioner and his team for their visionary commitment to breaking down silos in the interests of South Africa.”

Minister Schreiber also praised the dedication of the teams at Home Affairs, BMA, and GPW, commending their efforts in embracing the power of digital transformation. He noted that this shared approach would bring major benefits to both the government and the public. “The creation of a biometrically secured digital identity platform will enhance the ability to combat fraud, while the automation of immigration processes through the ETA system will improve customs collection,” he added.

The agreement was jointly signed by SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter, Home Affairs Director-General Tommy Makhode, BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato, and GPW Chief Executive Officer Alinah Fosi. Each of these leaders expressed their commitment to making the vision of a digitally transformed government a reality.

This landmark agreement sets the stage for significant progress in modernizing South Africa's government services. As the country moves forward with the digital transformation, citizens can expect to experience a more efficient, secure, and user-friendly interface when accessing critical government services. With each step, South Africa is edging closer to achieving a more connected, transparent, and accessible government for all.