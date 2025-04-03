Striking Gold: A Deep Dive into the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement Negotiations

The push for a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between India and the United States is gaining momentum. Both countries seek to ease tensions over reciprocal tariffs and expand trade through the proposed pact.

Negotiations come in light of the US's recent imposition of a 27% import duty on Indian goods, adding urgency to the discussions. Officials from the US and India are actively engaged in formulating an agreement that aims to substantially increase bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

With complex negotiations underway, there remains a hopeful sentiment from the Indian side. The agreement seeks to address tariffs on various goods, with the US seeking concessions in industrial sectors and India targeting benefits for labor-intensive industries like textiles.

