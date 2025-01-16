Left Menu

Prabowo Subianto: Indonesian Leader to Headline India's Republic Day Celebrations

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest at India's 76th Republic Day on January 26. His visit as Indonesia's president underscores the strategic partnership between the two countries. This event provides an opportunity for both leaders to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss pressing regional issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:25 IST
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to be the chief guest at India's 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, confirming his visit to the country from January 25 to 26. This marks his first appearance in India since assuming the presidency.

As an essential partner in India's Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific vision, Subianto's presence highlights the enduring and warm relations shared by India and Indonesia over centuries. This visit is expected to allow leaders from both nations to review bilateral ties and engage in dialogue on mutual regional and global issues.

The tradition of inviting global leaders for the Republic Day parade reflects India's diplomatic outreach, with past guests including French President Emmanuel Macron, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and U.S. President Barack Obama, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

