Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: France Challenges Venezuela's Diplomatic Staff Reductions

France has summoned a senior Venezuelan diplomat to protest Caracas' decision to limit French diplomatic personnel. This follows Venezuela's restrictions on French, Italian, and Dutch diplomats, citing hostile reactions to Nicolas Maduro's third-term inauguration. France, Italy, and the Netherlands have taken reciprocal actions in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:30 IST
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

France has taken a firm stand against Venezuela by summoning a senior Venezuelan diplomat in Paris. The move comes as a protest against Caracas' recent decision to limit the number of French diplomatic personnel in the Latin American country.

In response to what it describes as unfounded allegations of interference, France indicated it will implement reciprocal measures. Without specifying these, the French foreign ministry signaled a coordinated effort with European partners who are similarly affected by Venezuela's restrictions.

This diplomatic row has seen European nations like Italy and the Netherlands also responding. Italy summoned Venezuela's chief diplomat in Rome, citing concerns over an Italian national detained in Venezuela. Such coordinated actions highlight the wider Western disapproval of President Nicolas Maduro's controversial third-term inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

