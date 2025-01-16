Left Menu

Jatinder Pal Malhotra: Unopposed Leader Re-Elected in Chandigarh

Jatinder Pal Malhotra has been re-elected without opposition as president of the BJP's Chandigarh unit for a three-year term. His appointment was announced at a party event, affirming the faith of the party members in his leadership. No other nominations were submitted for the position.

Updated: 16-01-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:14 IST
  • India

Jatinder Pal Malhotra has once again secured his place as the unopposed president of the BJP's Chandigarh unit. His re-election was confirmed on Thursday, according to a party leader.

Malhotra's reappointment for another three-year term was announced in a ceremony held at the party's office, following the internal nomination process on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Malhotra, 60, expressed gratitude for the continued trust placed in him by the party, vowing to work relentlessly towards strengthening the organization and advancing Chandigarh's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

