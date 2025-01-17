General Motors Agrees to Halt Data Sharing Practices

The Federal Trade Commission announced that General Motors and its subsidiary OnStar have agreed to cease disclosing sensitive vehicle geolocation and driver behavior data to reporting agencies for five years.

The FTC accused the automaker of collecting and selling detailed data from millions of vehicles without driver consent, impacting insurance rates.

GM, which ended its Smart Driver program last year, must now obtain consent for data collection as part of a settlement. The agreement comes amid broader efforts to safeguard consumer privacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)