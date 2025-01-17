Left Menu

General Motors Agrees to Halt Data Sharing Practices

General Motors and subsidiary OnStar have agreed not to share sensitive geolocation and driver behavior data with consumer reporting agencies for five years. The FTC alleged they sold data to insurance companies without consent. GM ended its Smart Driver program, aiming to improve transparency and data control.

Updated: 17-01-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 05:29 IST
The Federal Trade Commission announced that General Motors and its subsidiary OnStar have agreed to cease disclosing sensitive vehicle geolocation and driver behavior data to reporting agencies for five years.

The FTC accused the automaker of collecting and selling detailed data from millions of vehicles without driver consent, impacting insurance rates.

GM, which ended its Smart Driver program last year, must now obtain consent for data collection as part of a settlement. The agreement comes amid broader efforts to safeguard consumer privacy.

