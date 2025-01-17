China's Diplomatic Engagement: Han Zheng to Attend Trump's Inauguration

China's Vice President Han Zheng is set to attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, a move signaling Beijing's willingness to engage in dialogue with the incoming administration.

Han's visit to Washington, D.C., follows an invitation from the U.S., according to reports from China's national television. The Chinese government expressed its readiness to enhance communication, navigate differences, and bolster cooperation with the U.S. for stable and healthy bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Trump has expressed optimism about relations through communication with Chinese President Xi Jinping, despite proposing tough stances, including heightened tariffs on Chinese goods if narcotics trafficking concerns aren't addressed by Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)