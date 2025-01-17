Controversy Erupts Over 'Emergency': Sikh Community Stands Firm Against Film Release

A heavy police presence has been deployed outside the PVR Suraj Chanda Tara Cinema in Amritsar, Punjab, amid protests against Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has expressed strong opposition to the film, which they claim is produced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP with a political agenda.

SGPC President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami criticized the film for allegedly being politically motivated with the aim to defame the Sikh community. In communication with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the committee emphasized their demand to ban the film in the state.

The film's portrayal of Sikh characters, particularly Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, has led to widespread objections. The SGPC has made formal complaints to authorities, underscoring their concerns that the film misrepresents historical events and could hurt Sikh sentiments. Despite their efforts, the film is scheduled to be released today.

