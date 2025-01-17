Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'Emergency': Sikh Community Stands Firm Against Film Release

Heavy police presence in Amritsar as Sikh committee protests against Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency', citing its portrayal of Sikh figures. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) demands a ban on the film, claiming it is politically motivated and defames the Sikh community, urging Punjab's Chief Minister to intervene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:10 IST
Controversy Erupts Over 'Emergency': Sikh Community Stands Firm Against Film Release
SPGC president Harjinder Singh Dhami (Photo Credit: X/@SGPCAmritsar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A heavy police presence has been deployed outside the PVR Suraj Chanda Tara Cinema in Amritsar, Punjab, amid protests against Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has expressed strong opposition to the film, which they claim is produced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP with a political agenda.

SGPC President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami criticized the film for allegedly being politically motivated with the aim to defame the Sikh community. In communication with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the committee emphasized their demand to ban the film in the state.

The film's portrayal of Sikh characters, particularly Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, has led to widespread objections. The SGPC has made formal complaints to authorities, underscoring their concerns that the film misrepresents historical events and could hurt Sikh sentiments. Despite their efforts, the film is scheduled to be released today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025