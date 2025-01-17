South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol

Law enforcement authorities sought a court warrant on Friday to formally arrest South Korea's impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, who remains in a detention center.

Yoon, apprehended during a significant operation at his home, faces possible rebellion charges after his martial law declaration on December 3 led to a major political crisis post-1980s democratization.

The warrant, compelling Yoon to comply with investigations after ignoring previous summonses, remained valid until 9:05 pm Friday, pending a Seoul court's formal arrest decision.

