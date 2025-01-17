Left Menu

Quad Nations Meet: Marking the New US Administration's First Foreign Policy Move

Foreign ministers from the QUAD countries—Australia, India, Japan, and the US—will convene in January following Donald Trump’s inauguration for a second term as US President. The meeting emphasizes continuity in US commitment to the Indo-Pacific under Trump’s new administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 23:30 IST
  • United States

In a pivotal foreign policy move, the foreign ministers of the QUAD countries—Australia, India, Japan, and the US—will convene on January 21, a mere day after President Donald Trump is sworn in for a second term. This gathering marks an early action by the new administration.

Representing their nations at this landmark event are External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya. Their presence at the inaugural ceremony signifies a continued commitment towards the Indo-Pacific region by the US.

Politico highlighted that this meeting is expected to reassure international allies that the US's strategic focus on the Indo-Pacific will remain unchanged. Notably, Marco Rubio is anticipated to be confirmed as the US Secretary of State and is poised to partake in this crucial diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

