Political titans BJP and Congress clash over Ambedkar's legacy and the Constitution in MP rallies
The BJP and Congress are intensifying their political rivalry, focusing on the Constitution and its chief architect, Babasaheb Ambedkar. Both parties will conduct rallies in Madhya Pradesh, with the BJP's 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' and Congress's 'Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan' campaigns highlighting divergent narratives.
The political battleground in Madhya Pradesh is heating up as BJP and Congress leaders prepare to participate in numerous events centered around the Constitution. With Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, being a focal point, both parties are set to address the legacy and interpretation of the apex document.
The BJP's Union ministers, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda, will spearhead rallies from January 20-21 under the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan'. The campaign kicked off on January 11, and rallies will soon be finalized, according to MP BJP media head, Ashish Agrawal. These events will culminate on January 25.
Meanwhile, the Congress seeks to galvanize support with a mega rally on January 27 in Mhow, Ambedkar's birthplace. The 'Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan' campaign, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and joined by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, aims to defend the Constitution and safeguard rights, heightened by accusations that the BJP might alter these national principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
