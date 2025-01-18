Rahul Gandhi Supports BPSC Exam Protesters: A Fight for Fair Examinations

In a significant show of support, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited protesters in Bihar challenging alleged irregularities in the BPSC exams. The ongoing agitation, which has been active for nearly a month, saw Gandhi spend time with discontented students demanding the exam's cancellation.

During his visit, Gandhi referred to Bihar as a 'center of paper leaks' and expressed solidarity with protesters at Gardani Bagh. Students conveyed their grievances to him, highlighting challenges faced under the current government. Gandhi's presence and promise to escalate the issue to Parliament underscored its national importance.

The protest's intensity was evident as demonstrators recalled police action against them, reminiscent of harsher times, stirred by a recent lathi-charge incident. Political figures, including Prashant Kishor and Tejashwi Yadav, have offered support, indicating broad backing for a re-examination and accountability from governmental authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)