Stalin's Fierce Opposition to BJP's 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a scathing attack on the BJP government for its 'one nation, one election' proposal, which he described as a step towards unitary governance in India.

Addressing the DMK legal wing's state conference, Stalin called on BJP allies and democratic forces to resist the initiative, warning it could centralize power and harm the country's federal structure. He argued that the BJP's agenda aims to establish one-party rule.

The conference also addressed the ongoing conflict between the state government and Governor R N Ravi, with resolutions condemning the Governor's actions and rejecting the one election policy while reiterating the importance of social justice and constitutional protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)