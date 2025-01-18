Race for Canada's Next Liberal Leader: Spotlight on Top Contenders

Canada's ruling Liberal Party is in search of a new leader following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to resign, announced on January 6. The party is set to select its successor on March 9, with several prominent candidates in contention for the leadership position.

Among the leading candidates is Chrystia Freeland, 56, a close ally of Trudeau and former finance minister. Freeland, who unexpectedly resigned in December, criticized Trudeau's leadership style in a letter after their fallout over spending strategies. As finance minister, she crafted the government's substantial social spending plan during the pandemic.

Mark Carney, a seasoned financial expert and former governor of both the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, stands as a strong contender. Carney positions himself as a fresh face, distinct from the Trudeau administration, and emphasizes economic stabilization. Additionally, Karina Gould, striving to become the first female leader of the Liberal Party, highlights her diverse experience in governing roles since 2015.

