Race for Canada's Next Liberal Leader: Spotlight on Top Contenders
Canada's Liberal Party seeks a new leader as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau steps down. Top contenders include former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, ex-Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, and House Leader Karina Gould. The party will choose its new head on March 9.
Among the leading candidates is Chrystia Freeland, 56, a close ally of Trudeau and former finance minister. Freeland, who unexpectedly resigned in December, criticized Trudeau's leadership style in a letter after their fallout over spending strategies. As finance minister, she crafted the government's substantial social spending plan during the pandemic.
Mark Carney, a seasoned financial expert and former governor of both the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, stands as a strong contender. Carney positions himself as a fresh face, distinct from the Trudeau administration, and emphasizes economic stabilization. Additionally, Karina Gould, striving to become the first female leader of the Liberal Party, highlights her diverse experience in governing roles since 2015.
(With inputs from agencies.)
