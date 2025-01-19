Concerns Over Co-Governance: Germany's Fears of Trump's Second Term

A confidential document by Germany's ambassador to the United States raises alarms over the incoming Trump administration's potential impact on democracy. Ambassador Andreas Michaelis warns of a redefining constitutional order, risking media and law enforcement independence, while granting Big Tech unprecedented power.

Signed on January 14, the document criticizes Trump's agenda as aiming for maximum disruption, concentrating power in the presidency at Congress and federal states' expense. It underscores threats to democratic principles and checks and balances, and notes potential misuse of legislature, law enforcement, and media for political ends.

Michaelis also cautions against broad legal actions by Trump, involving military deployment for domestic policing in insurrection scenarios. Concerns extend to the First Amendment, with alleged efforts by Trump and Elon Musk against critics in the media. The document's insights reflect Germany's apprehension over U.S.-Germany relations based on past experiences.

