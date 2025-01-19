Trump's Historic Indoor Inauguration Amid Frigid Forecast

Donald Trump is set to return to power, arriving in Washington to partake in celebratory events preceding his inauguration. The occasion has shifted indoors due to record cold, reminiscent of Ronald Reagan's second inauguration in 1985. Accompanied by family, Trump plans a series of events, emphasizing unity in his forthcoming address.

Scheduled to take place Monday, Trump's inauguration has undergone logistical changes due to frigid forecasts, moving from the iconic U.S. Capitol's west front to the Capitol Rotunda. Many of the over 220,000 ticketed guests face challenges in finding seating, with alternative events organized at the Capital One Arena.

As supporters converge in Washington, the Secret Service is managing crowd control concerns. Post-inauguration, Trump will focus on implementing executive orders, spotlighting policies from migration to energy production, and taking tangible steps towards his outlined priorities for the upcoming term.

